Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As triple-digit temperatures plague the Valley, with no end in sight, residents are finding ways to cool off.The sun so relentless the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning.While medical experts urge people to limit their outdoor activity, the heat is not going to stop folks from enjoying community events like Firebaugh's famed Cantaloupe Roundup."They come out I notice this year they're coming out a little bit later," said city official Brady Jenkins.A cooling center and several places to purchase water are located throughout the park."We have hot years, we have bad years," Jenkins said. "This is the time we have it. I wish Mother Nature would work with us, but this is what we have to deal with."The event aims at celebrating peak harvest and is an economic boost for local businesses like Arambula's Mexican restaurant."Different people come to the fair and we get new clients and they try the food," said Alfredo Arambula.While Big Jim's Smokehouse turkey legs may not be flying off the grill his slushy and dip n dots and slush puppies are a hot ticket item.The third generation concessioner, who relocated to Firebaugh, James Fraiser says he does more than 30 festivals in California, but this one holds a special place in his heart."The community gets so involved there are so many volunteers there's just so much going on. It's a free gate which is awesome," he said.If you don't get a chance to make it out Saturday, gates open Sunday at noon. Admission is free.