accuweather

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak Tuesday night

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 20 and 21.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20 meteors per hour.

SEE ALSO: October celestial events include Halloween full moon

If you're planning on stargazing, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years. It last appeared in the inner solar system in 1986 and won't be back until 2061.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Mars shines bright in opposition on Oct. 13
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno vendor's daughter says he's been attacked before
Fresno police see shift in where shootings are happening
1 arrested for DUI after rollover crash in northeast Fresno
Councilmember wants Fresno to sue state over homeless encampments
Central Unified plans to continue distance learning until January
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
Show More
With starting quarterback selected, Fresno State readies for Mountain West restart on Saturday
Man shot outside market in Del Rey, deputies say
Your Voice Your Vote: District 16
Man shot by Fresno police after killing his mom, investigators say
Newsom explains why you probably won't get a vaccine in 2020
More TOP STORIES News