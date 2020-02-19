Portions of the Valley in moderate drought conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been quite a few weeks since California especially the Central Valley saw significant rainfall.
This leading portions of the valley to enter into Moderate Drought conditions which means landscaping and gardens need watering earlier as well as lower than usual stock ponds and creeks.
Mark Standriff the Communications Director with The City of Fresno says they are always keeping an eye out on the maps.
"I think it's important to keep in mind that first of all, this drought is a snapshot. It only talks about what has happened before and not necessarily what might be happening coming up in the near future," he said.
Parts of California are seeing the effects of the lack of rain and snow. Millerton is far from full capacity. In the mountains, we have below-normal snowpack, and the flowers in southern California aren't excepted to bloom like they normally do during wet years.
Despite all that, Standriff says there is no need to worry just yet.
"If at some point in time later on this year we determine that drought conditions are going to be continuing, then we can take action. Until then, it's just a wait and see," he said.
Standriff mentioned right now people in Fresno can still water once a week.
He added the city is on track to allow people to water three days a week starting April 1.
However, he said it's still important to conserve water.
"Our customers by in large have been terrific about following these restrictions, to be able to limit their water use at times we are in a drought emergency and more importantly help us to sustain this wonderful aquifer that's been sitting below us here in the central valley," Standriff said.
He explained water bills would not be going up at all because Fresno is under "Moderate Drought" conditions.
However, as a reminder, the city can still fine people for using too much water or watering on the wrong days.
RELATED: Fresno's watering rules are changing
Portions of the Valley in moderate drought conditions
DROUGHT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News