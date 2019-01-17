WEATHER

Possible tornado touches down in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A tornado may have touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday evening.

ABC30 Insider Josh Brockett sent in a photo of a funnel cloud. A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS is analyzing the picture of the funnel cloud to determine whether it was a tornado.



It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged.

This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornado
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Accuweather Forecast
Dad builds accessible igloo for kids with disabilities
Highway 140 and all roads in Yosemite are now open
More Weather
Top Stories
Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach
Highway 140 and all roads in Yosemite are now open
19-year-old charged with kidnapping niece of WWE's Kurt Angle
$1,000 fine proposed for smoking with kids in car
RXBar recalls protein bars that may contain peanuts
Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings
2 SoCal couples struggle with LAUSD strike and shutdown
NJ suspect drops from ceiling into stores, drinks liquor in bizarre spree
Show More
VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont
First major storm of year hits the Foothills, Mariposa County
More News