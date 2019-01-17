Possible tornado touches down in Fresno

A tornado may have touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday evening.ABC30 Insider Josh Brockett sent in a photo of a funnel cloud. A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the National Weather Service.The NWS is analyzing the picture of the funnel cloud to determine whether it was a tornado.It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged.