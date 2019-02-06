WEATHER

Roads leading into Yosemite set to open after recent storms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: Yosemite National Park officials say several roads leading into the park are reopening at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

They include:

-El Portal Road (Highway 140)
-Wawona Road (Highway 41)
-Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west)

Park officials say tire chains are required.

Places that a still closed include:

-Badger Pass Road and Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area
-All campgrounds
-Mariposa and Merced Groves of Giant Sequoias

---
Several Central California mountain roads and highways are being affected by the recent snowstorm.

According to Caltrans, the SR-120 entrance into Yosemite is closed as well as the SR-140 entrance in Mariposa County. There is no estimated time of reopening.



It is reporting that due to dangerous driving conditions Eastbound SR-168 is closed at Huntington Lake Road. There is no estimated time of reopening.



In Madera County, chain control is in effect on SR-41 just south of Coarsegold.



The National Weather Service is also reporting that the California Highway Patrol has started pacing traffic through the Grapevine due to slick and icy road conditions.



The recent storms have dumped a ton of snow on low elevation communities in the mountains. Fish Camp's 48-hour snow total is 3.5 feet.



For the latest on traffic conditions click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathercaltranscalifornia highway patroltrafficsnowMadera CountyFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Cold temps and wet weather could affect early blooms
Recent storms push Valley rainfall totals close to 100-percent of normal
Snow storm forces schools to cancel class and others to miss work
More weather
WEATHER
Snow Day School Schedules
Highway 269 now open after being shut down due to flooding
Accuweather Forecast
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Show More
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
More News