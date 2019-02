Roads leading into Yosemite set to open after recent storms

#TrafficAlert YOSEMITE: The State Route 120 (SR-120) @YosemiteNPS entrance in @TuolumneCounty and the SR-140 entrance to Yosemite in Mariposa County are both closed with no estimated time of opening due to inclement weather.



For info. on the park, call (209) 372-0200. pic.twitter.com/m95Ar54kjx — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) February 5, 2019

Due to dangerous driving conditions, Eastbound SR-168 is closed at Huntington Lake Road. There is no ETO at this time.



Also, chain control is in effect just east of Prather. Snow levels are expected to continue dropping, so check with #QuickMap for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/eNq1kSlHBa — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 5, 2019

In Madera County, chain control is in effect on SR-41 just south of Coarsegold. There is also no access to Yosemite via SR-41, with no ETO at this time. Check with #QuickMap for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/LbLRJXOQvx — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 5, 2019

Current view from Deadwood Pass exiting Oakhurst. Snow still coming down heavily. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/JMsFDzKbDT — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) February 5, 2019

CHP is pacing traffic through the Grapevine along I-5. Road is slick and icy in spots. 7 am temp at pass level was 30 degrees. — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 5, 2019

#OperationSnowflake: @CHPFortTejon is currently pacing vehicles on the Grapevine (I-5) and Caltrans plows are monitoring conditions. CHP may close I-5 as soon as snow sticks to the ground.



Read more about #OperationSnowflake on our blog: https://t.co/KAGqGAGITe pic.twitter.com/xGGmwIONzL — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 5, 2019

NWS weather spotter in Fish Camp reported a 48-hour snow total of 3.5 feet and indicated that chains are required along Highway 41 beginning 3 miles south of Coarsegold. #cawx — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 5, 2019

UPDATE: Yosemite National Park officials say several roads leading into the park are reopening at 12 p.m. Wednesday.They include:-El Portal Road (Highway 140)-Wawona Road (Highway 41)-Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west)Park officials say tire chains are required.Places that a still closed include:-Badger Pass Road and Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area-All campgrounds-Mariposa and Merced Groves of Giant Sequoias---Several Central California mountain roads and highways are being affected by the recent snowstorm.According to Caltrans, the SR-120 entrance into Yosemite is closed as well as the SR-140 entrance in Mariposa County. There is no estimated time of reopening.It is reporting that due to dangerous driving conditions Eastbound SR-168 is closed at Huntington Lake Road. There is no estimated time of reopening.In Madera County, chain control is in effect on SR-41 just south of Coarsegold.The National Weather Service is also reporting that the California Highway Patrol has started pacing traffic through the Grapevine due to slick and icy road conditions.The recent storms have dumped a ton of snow on low elevation communities in the mountains. Fish Camp's 48-hour snow total is 3.5 feet.For the latest on traffic conditions click here.