Reports are pouring in of several funnel clouds spotted in the skies above the Valley.A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso saw one at 4:30 p.m. above Fresno.He says they are cold-air funnel clouds, quite normal in weather conditions such as these.Several ABC30 viewers sent in photos of other funnel clouds they spotted - from places such as Kingsburg and Hanford.