Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence

An animal rescue organization based in Nashville, Tennessee, has emptied a Pawleys Island animal shelter in South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

An animal rescue organization based in Nashville, Tennessee, has emptied a Pawleys Island animal shelter in South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Big Fluffy Dog Rescue shared photos of the animals rescued from Pawleys Island on September 10. This includes 21 dogs and 15 cats.


The organization also shared images of the empty enclosures to reassure people that all the pets in need had been taken out of harm's way.

"If you are in the path of this storm, get out. It's a monster. Everyone else, say a prayer for those in its path and donate to help them when it's done. Spread the word, please," posted Big Fluffy Dog Rescue on its Facebook page.

