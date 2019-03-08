snow

Snow falls on State Route 168 in Fresno County

Snow fell early Friday morning on State Route 168 in Fresno County, blanketing the top of the four-lane highway.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The weekend is just about here, but our week of storms isn't over just yet.

Snow fell overnight about the 4,000-foot level, blanketing the top of the four-lane highway of State Route 168 in Fresno County on the way up to Shaver Lake.

Caltrans had snow plows out working to clear the roadway.

We caught up with Julio Alvarado of Clovis who stopped in the snow to chain up, "It definitely becomes a task, hands get cold, but it's all for safety."

The California Highway Patrol asks drivers to be cautious when driving through the snow and when traveling in the mountains.

Officers also remind drivers always to carry chains in the mountains, even if you drive a four-wheel drive vehicle.
