WEATHER

Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge to -23 degrees

EMBED </>More Videos

People braved the bitter cold to see steam rising from a frozen Lake Michigan as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees.

CHICAGO --
As the Chicago area plunges into a deep freeze, steam is rising from a frozen Lake Michigan because the air is significantly colder than the lake.

When it's this cold, the water vapor in the steam freezes into small ice crystals that give off a shiny glow when light hits them. These crystals are known as "diamond dust," which usually occurs in arctic areas.
WATCH: Historic cold produces 'diamond dust,' other weather phenomena
EMBED More News Videos

There is some pretty fascinating meteorological phenomena being produced by this historic cold.



Chicago set a new record low for January 30 when the mercury dipped to -23 degrees, with a wind chill of -49, at O'Hare International Airport. The high on Wednesday is only expected to be around -13 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area until noon Thursday, with wind chills between -36 to -55, which can result in frostbite within minutes.

WATCH: Steam rising off frozen Lake Michigan
EMBED More News Videos

Steam rises from a frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees Wednesday morning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherlake michiganwind chillcoldwinteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
What is a snow squall?
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Several counties in the Valley receive poor grades for tobacco prevention programs
Police looking for suspects involved in Central Fresno armed robbery
Former teacher's aide sentenced to three years in prison for molesting special needs student
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer sues Apple over iPhone glitch
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
Show More
Mother reunited with baby daughter at SFO after separation at US-Mexico border
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
More News