FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Powerful winds sheared the roof off an Ace Hardware store in Crescent City, California, Tuesday afternoon as the storm system moved through the state.
The California Highway Patrol captured the moment on video from their office next door, showing mangled metal flying into the parking lot.
No one was injured by the debris, but officers are warning people to stay alert on the roads during the duration of the storm.
Strong winds blow roof off hardware store in northern California: VIDEO
SEVERE WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News