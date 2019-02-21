AGRICULTURE

Valley farmers fear threat of more hail, freezing temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

the potential freeze could threaten peaches, plums, cherries, and the Valley's biggest crop, almonds.

By
Hail pounded parts of the city and farmland west of Fresno overnight. Plastic coverings over rows of vegetables were knocked down, and lots of blossoms were knocked off of the trees. Damage assessments are being made, but the threat of more hail, and an overnight freeze warning are a potential concern.

"This time of year - February, March - probably the two largest risks we fear in the agriculture industry is hail and freeze and we are looking at both of those within a 24-hour period right now," says Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Jacobsen says the potential freeze could threaten peaches, plums, cherries, and the Valley's biggest crop, almonds.

"Right now the crops you see at the highest risk are deciduous tree fruits that are blooming, as well as almonds - those are extraordinarily sensitive because of the delicate nature of those blossoms."

Unlike citrus growers, tree fruit and almond growers have limited options to use to keep the crop warm. running water through the orchards can help, but not this time.

"Ironically our fields are already filled with water right now and so running water either A, probably won't work, and B, putting more water in the fields is probably not a good idea. So it's definitely going to be a risk tonight that farmers with blooming trees are going to have to see how it shakes out."

But Jacobsen says if growers get through this week, next week promises a return to warmer weather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheragricultureweather
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AGRICULTURE
Local apparel business 'AgProven' looking to improve conditions for agricultural workers
Despite healthy snowpack, some water users disappointed in initial allocation
Rain doesn't put a damper on the last day of the World AG Expo
World Ag Expo ends, organizers say it was a success
More agriculture
WEATHER
Businesses, commuters suffer as portions of Hwy 59 stay closed
VIDEO: How China Peak is keeping the mountain safe for skiers
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Tow truck drivers brave dangerous conditions to help in snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Man killed after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
UPDATE: I-5 is now open again over the Grapevine
Officers on scene of drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Judge denies change of venue for Kori Muhammad trial
Dos Palos shooting: Officer may have been shot, killed by Merced Police
Businesses, commuters suffer as portions of Hwy 59 stay closed
Despite wet winter, Fresno is monitoring conditions to determine outdoor watering regulations
Video shows last time Colorado mother killed by her husband was seen alive
Show More
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Video shows man punch own attorney after sentencing
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
More News