No rain on this parade: Fresno State graduates celebrate commencement rain or shine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5316318" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nothing is stopping the celebration, especially after the many years of sacrifice and support.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With storm clouds looming outside, University President Dr. Joseph Castro addressed Fresno State's largest graduating class on record.Inside the Savemart Center more than 6,000 turned the page to the next chapter in their lives.According to university officials, 62 percent of them are first-generation college graduates.Wet weather held out for the university's 108th commencement ceremony, but people still came prepared.Chyrese Medrano used the last of the dry conditions to pose for pictures with family members. It may be forecasted to rain during her party, but she's prepared with the right attitude."We're going to roll with the punches and go from there," she said."We got a tent so we have some coverage," said Communications graduate Jacob Sandoval. "Both inside, outside party so hopefully everyone will have a good time and celebrate."Sandoval says nothing is stopping the celebration, especially after the many years of sacrifice and support from all of the people who will be there."All the unconditional love they've given me and wanting me to succeed and be the best person I can," he said. "I am so grateful for them. This degree all this is for them not just for me but for all of them."The roadways are beginning to look slick. There are still several graduation ceremonies for Saturday night, so be cautious while driving.