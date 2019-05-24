fresno state

No rain on this parade: Fresno State graduates celebrate commencement rain or shine

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With storm clouds looming outside, University President Dr. Joseph Castro addressed Fresno State's largest graduating class on record.

Inside the Savemart Center more than 6,000 turned the page to the next chapter in their lives.

According to university officials, 62 percent of them are first-generation college graduates.

Wet weather held out for the university's 108th commencement ceremony, but people still came prepared.

Chyrese Medrano used the last of the dry conditions to pose for pictures with family members. It may be forecasted to rain during her party, but she's prepared with the right attitude.

"We're going to roll with the punches and go from there," she said.

"We got a tent so we have some coverage," said Communications graduate Jacob Sandoval. "Both inside, outside party so hopefully everyone will have a good time and celebrate."

Sandoval says nothing is stopping the celebration, especially after the many years of sacrifice and support from all of the people who will be there.

"All the unconditional love they've given me and wanting me to succeed and be the best person I can," he said. "I am so grateful for them. This degree all this is for them not just for me but for all of them."

The roadways are beginning to look slick. There are still several graduation ceremonies for Saturday night, so be cautious while driving.
EMBED More News Videos

Nothing is stopping the celebration, especially after the many years of sacrifice and support.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno northeastfresno stateeducationgraduationweathercollege
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Good Sports: The 'lighter side' of Mountain West Media Days
Valley kids get first-hand look at what it takes to be a farmer
Local artist paints mural of Derek Carr in central Fresno
Program helps Valley teachers improve their skills through writing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News