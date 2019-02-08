Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down

Several visitor services, cabins and camping areas in Yosemite National Park have been shut down after the park suffered severe damage due to the recent winter storm.Yosemite Valley received approximately 18 to 24 inches of snow due to storms Monday through Wednesday. The heavy snowfall caused toppling of trees, power outages, and the temporary closure of roads, park campgrounds, and the ski area.Approximately 50 guest cabins at Half Dome Village and 50-70 concessioner housing units were damaged or destroyed, park officials said. Upper Pines Campground is closed, as trees fell on restrooms in the campground and it is not safe for visitors.Yosemite Ski and Snowboard area are closed as well.Crews are working to assess the damage and restore park facilities and services.Park officials are advising visitors to drive carefully, and be aware that tire chains may be needed and roads may be closed off at any time.