Food & Drink

Breakfast Baconator: Wendy's to launch new, expanded breakfast menu

Wendy's is joining the growing battle for your breakfast business.

The burger chain will soon offer a variety of new items and twists on some old favorites including the "Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit," the "Breakfast Baconator," and the "Frosty-ccino."

The full menu has nine sandwiches, new side dishes, like potato wedges and a new coffee blend.

Three hundred of the 6,000 Wendy's locations already serve some breakfast items, which is currently the biggest growth option in the fast food industry. If the expanded menu is popular, Wendy's predicts it will make up 10% of its daily sales.

The new menu launches nationwide March 2, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantbreakfastwendy's
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News