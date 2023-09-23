West Hill College Coalinga teaching students the future of farming through new technology

West Hills Community College in Coalinga is getting ready to offer short-term classes teaching students the skills to land in-demand jobs.

From drones to robotics, the latest cutting-edge technology is aiming to make farming more efficient.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farming is going high-tech in West Fresno County.

Benny Tamayo is studying welding at West Hills College Coalinga but stumbled upon the Farm of the Future, which is teaching the future of farming and now wants to switch majors.

"The whole Valley is full of fields, so there's going to be demand for it, and if you're the first one on the train, it's going to be a good thing," Tamayo said.

That includes with tasks like watering the 23 acres of pistachios the college is growing.

Director Terry Brase climbed up to pull back the cover on an irrigation automation system students are learning how to build and use.

"It both controls turning the well on or off, but it also monitors the system," Brase said.

This small box of technology can tell a farmer everything they need to know about their crops.

"Through a smartphone, iPad/tablet, or computer desktop, you can basically monitor and control the irrigation system," Brase said.

The box, called a node, connects to other nodes on the farm.

The technology inside compiles information from sensors throughout the fields.

Then, through a cellular signal, that information is sent to the grower giving them access to all the information they need - from anywhere in the world.

Brase says having that information helps growers conserve water and conserve energy.

From the skies above, drones help determine what the crops need.

It's a simple way for farmers to survey hundreds of acres in a timely manner.

"You're able to fly the field, upload the pictures and have them in an hour to two hours," WHCC Farm Technician Drew Gobby said.

Some of the drones at the 'Farm of the Future' use thermal imaging, giving growers details about their crops right at their fingertips.

"You're able to look at the crop health, so you can find where there might be leaks in the field, you can find where there are plugs, you can find weak spots in the field, strong spots in the field," Gobby said.

Brase says all of the technology they're teaching can lead to jobs that are in demand right now.

"It's a whole series of skills wrapped into one career and something that is very much needed," Brase said.

If you want to learn more about farm technology, West Hills College Coalinga is offering short-term classes later this year.

You can see all offered classes by clicking here.

