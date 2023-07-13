West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in several counties across Valley

KINGS COUNTY, Calf. (KFSN) -- West Nile Virus is being detected in mosquitoes across the Valley.

Kings County Public Health says 13 samples tested positive.

They were taken near Lemoore, Hanford, the Santa Rosa Rancheria, and along the Kings River.

State data shows one mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County, the first this year.

The virus has also been detected in Merced and Tulare counties.

The number of positive samples is up compared to this time last year.

Public health officials warn mosquito populations have increased due to the wet winter.

They ask people to use insect repellent with deet, wear long sleeves outdoors, and drain standing water.