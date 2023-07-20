Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County health officials have confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus.

No information was provided on the person or their condition.

Symptoms include a fever, head or body aches, and joint pain.

According to the CDC, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile won't develop symptoms.

Public health officials warn mosquito populations have increased due to the wet winter.

They ask people to use insect repellent with deet, wear long sleeves outdoors, and drain standing water.