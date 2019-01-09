Westbound traffic closed on Ashlan near Peach after semi-truck hits apartment, hydrant

Westbound traffic has been shut down.
A semi-truck crashed into several parked cars, sheared a fire hydrant, and collided with an apartment complex on Ashlan between Peach & Willow Wednesday night, Clovis Police said. The accident caused flooding and traffic disruption.
UPDATE- 1/9/19 @ 10:47pm- A semi truck collided with 5 parked vehicles and 1 apartment in the 500 block of W Ashlan Ave. There are no reported injuries. The truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the officers. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.— Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) January 10, 2019
Clovis Police are urging people to use caution in the are until it can be cleaned up.
Pictures posted by the department showed law enforcement working on a flooded street and people watching on the side.