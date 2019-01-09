Westbound traffic closed on Ashlan near Peach after semi-truck hits apartment, hydrant

If you're traveling along Ashlan Avenue, you may need to find another route.

Westbound traffic has been shut down.

A semi-truck crashed into several parked cars, sheared a fire hydrant, and collided with an apartment complex on Ashlan between Peach & Willow Wednesday night, Clovis Police said. The accident caused flooding and traffic disruption.



Clovis Police are urging people to use caution in the are until it can be cleaned up.

Pictures posted by the department showed law enforcement working on a flooded street and people watching on the side.
