will smith

On 'Pod Save America,' Will Smith says he might step into politics one day

By Shirin Ali
PHILADELPHIA -- Actor Will Smith teased the idea of running for political office one day during an interview on "Pod Save America."

On the episode released Monday, Smith joined hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor to promote his new Netflix docuseries "Amend: The Fight for America," but he also discussed his personal interest in politics.

The podcast is hosted by a group of former aides to former President Barack Obama.

The 52-year-old actor emphasized that he "absolutely" has an opinion when it comes to activism, systemic racism and ideas for the country's future. When asked whether he would ever consider running for political office himself, the actor wasn't afraid to voice his intentions.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry visits 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' home, raps Will Smith song

"I will certainly do my part, whether it remain artistic or at some point venture into the political arena," said Smith.

As to the timing, he was unsure, saying, "For now, let that office get cleaned up a little bit. I'll consider that at some point down the line."

Smith for now is focused on his latest project, "Amend: The Fight for America."



The six-episode docuseries creates an in-depth conversation about the fight for equal rights in the US through the lens of the 14th Amendment. Smith explained that this amendment is the most frequently cited in American law. It holds that no state can "deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

Smith was an executive producer of the series and host. "Amend: The Fight for America" is available now for streaming on Netflix.

SEE ALSO: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' house for rent on Airbnb for only $30 a night

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwest philadelphiawill smithpoliticspodcast
WILL SMITH
Prince Harry visits 'Fresh Prince' home, raps Will Smith song
World Series 2020: Ranking all 56 players in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Tampa Bay Rays Fall Classic
'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' home debuts on Airbnb
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto are breaking baseball's unwritten rules. Isn't it great?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno, hundreds lose power
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
Show More
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Where Senate Dems' COVID relief bill with 3rd stimulus check stands
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Former WH doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson, drank, took Ambien on-duty: DOD report
Lynne Ashbeck, Vong Mouanoutoua lead race for Clovis City Council
More TOP STORIES News