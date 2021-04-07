technology

Rapper will.i.am is selling a smart face mask for $299 -- check it out

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out will.i.am's $299 smart face mask

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rapper will.i.am has partnered with Honeywell to design a $299 smart face mask.

The XUPERMASK has fans, air filters, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, noise canceling audio, microphone capabilities, seven hours of battery life and an earbud-docking system.

"In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle," said will.i.am in a press release.

The XUPERMASK will be sold online starting on Thursday, April 8.

The FDA has not approved the high-tech mask, but it has authorized the mask for emergency use.

Another designer who helped create the XUPERMASK is Jose Fernandez. He previously helped design Elon Musk's SpaceX suits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashioncelebrityface maskrappercoronavirustechnologyretailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TECHNOLOGY
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Valley's robotics world champions hosting statewide competition
Zelle scams rising: How to avoid losing thousands of dollars
Online shoppers getting billions of 'out of stock' notices, data shows
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News