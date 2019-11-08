crime

Windows smashed at northwest Fresno CVS Pharmacy

By James Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the CVS store in northwest Fresno.

Officers were called to the business at Herndon and Milburn at around 4 am Wednesday when the burglar alarm was set off.

When they arrived at the scene they found a basketball-size hole in the glass window of the pharmacy drive-through.

Police believe someone used a boulder to smash the window.

It's not yet known if the suspect made it inside or if anything was stolen.

No arrests have been made.
