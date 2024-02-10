Woman arraigned for deadly Tower District DUI crash; allegedly told police she was trying to drift

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman charged in a deadly DUI crash that killed an unhoused man and injured a woman in the Tower District earlier this week appeared in court Friday morning on DUI and manslaughter charges.

A small memorial sits on East Fern Avenue in the Tower District, a reminder of an unhoused man killed early Wednesday morning. Fresno police said he and an unhoused woman were pinned between the Dollar Tree and a car after being hit by a DUI driver.

The man died at the scene, the woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The driver, Cameron Aguilar, was arraigned on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, and DUI causing injury.

Action News was not allowed to show the 25-year-old's face in court.

Aguilar cried as she walked into the courtroom and throughout the hearing, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors say Aguilar had been at Strummer's bar early Wednesday morning, before returning to her home behind the bar, then got into her car, allegedly telling police she was trying to drift.

At the time of the crash, police reported Aguilar's blood alcohol content to be .26 more than 3 times the legal limit.

Legal expert Tony Capozzi said the district attorney could choose to increase the manslaughter charge to murder given her statement and other factors.

"I think that's an important comment she made, it's probably something she shouldn't have," said Capozzi. "She should have had an attorney before she made any statement at all. But the drifting, 'I just wanted to drift', she's at point two six, she's clearly under the influence, that wasn't a very good decision that may result in additional charges being filed in this case."

Aguilar was remanded back into custody at the end of the hearing -- her bail is set at 250 thousand dollar bond and she is due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing February 21st. If convicted on all charges she could be sentenced up to 12 years.

The identity of the man who was killed in this crash has not been released as the Fresno County Sheriff's Office works to locate his family. As for the condition of the woman, we are still waiting for an update.

