Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car

EMBED <>More Videos

She claims demons wanted her to steal a Toyota RAV4.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A woman was arrested after stealing an SUV from an Ace Rent-a-Car.

WJXT reports that Gardina McCullough, 23 appeared in court Friday morning on car theft charges, with a bond set at $15,003.

McCullough was arrested after stealing a Toyota RAV4 from an Ace Rent-A-Car.

She was found less than a mile away, hiding at a hotel.

On the scene, McCullough told a local news station, "Demons told me to do it...I didn't take it, demons took it."

She continued, "I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'alls (expletive)."

Police found McCullough hiding in a hotel room when they eventually got into her room, they handcuffed her and put her in a patrol car.

Friday morning, when she appeared in court, McCullough was wearing a red jumpsuit, indicating that she requires extra attention at the jail.

McCullough has prior arrests in her record, including charges of trespassing, resisting police, theft of a firearm, battery of a law enforcement officer, and more.

She is due back in court on March 28.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
theftcar theft
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged beer thieves crash car into Parlier home
Flooding in Strathmore caused by leak, deputies says
Fresno police search for missing nine-year-old boy
Kingsburg family heartbroken after having 11 goats stolen
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Fresno County deputies join list of agencies in search of missing marine
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Show More
Selena mural erased hours after it was completed
Despite poverty, Mendota schoolkids raise $25,000 for cancer patients
Highway 41 has reopened
Former priest accused of sexually assaulting parishioners taken into custody
Carpool cheater caught with dummies after driving in the carpool lane
More TOP STORIES News