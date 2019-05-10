Woman raped and stabbed by ex-boyfriend, another man in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police need your help in looking for two suspects who they say kidnapped a woman and raped her in Fresno on Wednesday.
The woman is the estranged girlfriend of one of the two suspects, Jose Salcido.
Police say 26-year-old Salcido is a member of the Pleasant Street Bulldog gang.
They say he and another man, 30-year-old Clifford Roy Foster, sexually assaulted the woman at knifepoint in the area of Park and Klondike Avenues in the early hours of Wednesday.
Foster is wanted by police on a host of charges.
Investigators gave details on the disturbing crime.
"They stabbed her in both legs, hit her in the head with a wrench, tied her up and left her for dead," said Fresno Police chief Jerry Dyer. "They should be considered dangerous so if you come across them, we are asking you to call 911 right away.
The victim was treated at CRMC before being transferred to a safe house.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two suspects is asked to call the Fresno Police Department immediately.
You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867) where you can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
This is the second brutal case of domestic violence to hit the headlines in Fresno in a week.
Just a few days ago, 26-year-old Kimmie Holt was shot and killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide.
Domestic violence is the only crime category that is continuing to rise in Fresno
Police have already responded to 3,000 calls so far this year.
More than 200 involved serious injury to the victims - three in deaths.
Marjaree Mason Center executive director Nicole Linder said from February to April, they've seen a 31% increase in cases.
"In the last 24 hours, we've had 24 crisis walk-ins. It's been unique, so I think at least the community is hearing," she said.
She said other than physical signs of abuse, there are unspoken indicators we should recognize, like jealousy, quick-moving relationships or someone who feels anxious when their partner calls.
"Somebody who used to spend a lot of times with their family and friends and is slowly not showing up for things and feeling they need to spend all of their time with their partner - that's a red flag," she said.
The Marjaree Mason Center has a 24-hour confidential hotline for domestic violence cases: 559-233-HELP (4357)
You can call them if you or someone you know is exposed to domestic violence.
You can find these details on their website as well.
