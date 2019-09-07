fire

Woman suffers serious injuries after mobile home fire in Tulare Co.

A woman was severely injured after a mobile home in Tulare County was engulfed by flames Saturday afternoon. (Tulare County Fire Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was severely injured after a mobile home in Tulare County was engulfed by flames Saturday afternoon.

Tulare County Fire, Visalia City Fire and CAL FIRE crews responded to the blaze on El Rio Drive near Ivanhoe.

Fire officials said they found the woman outside the structure with serious burn injuries. She was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters have El Rio Drive shut down between Road 160 and Road 168 as they work to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

