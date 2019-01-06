LA Co. Sheriff: Whittier woman killed, left wrapped in plastic for a week in car

A woman's body was in the backseat of a car bound and wrapped in plastic in the driveway of a Whittier home for a week before she was found.

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. --
A woman's body remained lying across the backseat of a car bound and wrapped in plastic in the driveway of a Whittier home for a week before she was discovered, officials said.

The man who lives at the home and owns the car where the body was found was arrested for murder, according the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation began Saturday night when sheriff's deputies performed a welfare check for a woman who lived at the home in the 8700 block of Orange Street in unincorporated Whittier.

They found the body of a woman in her early 40s lying across the backseat of a car, bound and wrapped in plastic.

The coroner's office determined the woman had suffered significant blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say they believe the suspect, Luis Rey Jimenez-Jimenez, 40, killed the woman a week ago and concealed her body in the backseat of his car, which was found parked in the driveway of his home.

The suspect was booked for murder Sunday and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The woman's name and relation to the suspect have not been disclosed.
