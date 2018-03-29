Woman's head run over after she was robbed in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police say that a woman was robbed around 7:30 Wednesday near N First St and E McKinley Ave in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A robbery ended with the victim's head being run over by the people who are suspected of attacking her.

Fresno Police say that a woman was robbed around 7:30 Wednesday near N First St and E McKinley Ave in Central Fresno.

Police say, the woman was selling government phones in the parking lot near Best Boy Donuts. She was getting ready to pack up and leave for the day when 3 women approached her and stole the plastic tub with her phones inside of it.

Fresno police have identified the suspects as Monique Travis, Latara Peoples, and Dawnyel Irons.



The victim chased after the suspects who jumped into a car and sped away, hitting the women and running over her head as they took off.

Police found and arrested the suspects about five minutes later at McKinley and Cedar with the stolen phones still in their car.

The victim is now at Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno. She is in critical condition, but is expected to recover. Doctors are checking to see she has any bleeding to her brain.

Fresno Police are asking any witnesses to the crime to contact them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimerobberyfresno police departmentFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News