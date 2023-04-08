Woodlake residents hope for financial support after devastating flooding

Woodlake families impacted by severe flooding are doing their best to rebuild their homes.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Woodlake families impacted by severe flooding are doing their best to rebuild their homes and remain hopeful for financial support.

"At one point in time in the last month, 16 million California's have been living under this horrific flood and snow conditions," said Congressman Jim Costa.

Costa made rounds in Tulare County this week to take a closer look at the devastation caused by recent storms.

He was in Cutler on Wednesday and toured several impacted homes in Woodlake on Friday.

One of those homes belongs to Josh Diaz, who says he's still in shock and disbelief.

He remembers waking up at 5 am on Friday, March 10th, when flood water surrounded his home.

"A little bit of water on the tile, muddy water, and the carpet bubbling up, it was surreal. I didn't know what to think," Diaz recalled. "When I looked at the front door, it was seeping with water. It was a lake outside, and the water was up to the frame of the window."

During the last four weeks, he and his wife have tossed nearly everything in their home.

"We were able to save some things, but we are literally living out of a suitcase," said Diaz.

The drywall in the home was also cut to avoid mold, which has already started to form in his garage.

"I am not going to let my children come in here until it's a home again," Diaz said.

Diaz's neighbors are also doing what they can to rebuild.

The Zaragoza family is installing new drywall, but not everyone impacted has the means to recover.

"What is sad, and I have to speak for my community; some people are living in their homes like this right now. They are living with mold waiting for help," Diaz explained.

President Joe Biden recently approved a disaster declaration in California that will make federal funding available.

Costa says it is essential people impacted by the flood complete the property damage report form.

"We are going to do everything possible to make sure we can financially reimburse people for their losses so they can continue with their lives," said Costa.

Diaz says FEMA was in Woodlake on Friday and evaluated his home.