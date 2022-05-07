Society

67th annual Woodlake Lions Rodeo happening this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 67th annual Woodlake Lions Rodeo is kicking off Saturday morning.

The "High Five Rodeo" starts at 10 am.

The program gives developmentally-disabled individuals the opportunity to participate in a modified version of rodeo events.

About 50 participants throughout Tulare County are expected.

They will be paired with cowboys and cowgirls, Miss Woodlake Lions Rodeo, as they go through rodeo-related stations in the arena.

Tomas Garcilazo, a charro and rope artist, will also give up-close demonstrations of his unique talent.

"We are very privileged to come back to the Woodlake Rodeo and now with my greatest companion, my seven-year-old son Louie, it's a pleasure to keep up and share our heritage tradition," he said.

The rodeo goes until Sunday.

To buy your tickets, visit their website.
