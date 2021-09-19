brush fire

Brush fire burns 42 acres near Fresno's Woodward Park

According to fire officials, the flames were burning brush and grass and spread to 42 1/2 acres, fanned by winds.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battling 25-acre fire near Fresno's Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews battled a brush fire in the area of Fresno's Woodward Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the flames were burning brush and grass and spread to 42 1/2 acres, fanned by winds.



The fire sparked near the San Joaquin River in Madera County near Highway 41 and Children's Blvd. at around noon on Sunday, and spread south towards Fresno.

At one point, the flames were threatening a home and several outbuildings, forcing evacuations and prompting calls for more resources.

CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced is being assisted in containing the flames by Fresno city and county firefighters.

Fresno city and county firefighters assisted CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced until the fire was fully contained.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno northeastmadera countybrush firewoodward park
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRUSH FIRE
KNP Complex Fire: Some evacuation orders downgraded
More mandatory evacuation orders issued as Windy Fire grows
Part of Kings Canyon National Park closed due to KNP Complex Fire
More Tulare County residents ordered to evacuate as Windy Fire spreads
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News