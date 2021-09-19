Brush fire burns 42 acres near Fresno's Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews battled a brush fire in the area of Fresno's Woodward Park on Sunday afternoon.According to fire officials, the flames were burning brush and grass and spread to 42 1/2 acres, fanned by winds.The fire sparked near the San Joaquin River in Madera County near Highway 41 and Children's Blvd. at around noon on Sunday, and spread south towards Fresno.At one point, the flames were threatening a home and several outbuildings, forcing evacuations and prompting calls for more resources.CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced is being assisted in containing the flames by Fresno city and county firefighters.Fresno city and county firefighters assisted CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced until the fire was fully contained.They are investigating the cause of the fire.