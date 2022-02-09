New products at 2022 World Ag Expo showing advanced technology

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Everywhere you turn at the 2022 World Ag Expo, you will see innovative products serving a purpose or offering a solution for problems faced in agriculture.Every year, exhibitors can submit their products for the chance to be named one of the Top 10 new product winners."The 10 we have this year are amazing and very robot tech-forward," says Marketing Manager Jennifer Fawkes.A competitive process judged by a variety of people."They include equipment, manufactures, sales people, ag source, and of course, university professors and we typical have a banker," Fawkes said.We made our way to all 10 booths Tuesday morning, which included eight products created in the Golden State, one from Indiana and one from New Zealand.The one from Indiana is Insight Trac.The IT Rover is a robot that travels down orchard rows to remove pest populations and collect data on the crop's performance.For Anna Haldewang, founder and CEO, this recognition on her first time at the Ag Expo is huge."We are very excited to be here, we love all the positive feedback," she said. "This is the future of ag and we are proud to be a part of it."Mini Guss by Guss Automation from Kingsburg also landed in the top 10 list, which is a second time for the company.COO Gary Thompson says they listened to the needs of some growers interested in the machine and delivered."We had so many growers who said this thing is great, however, I have a smaller orchard, so that is where mini guss came from," he said.Two of the product winners are smartphone apps.Jennifer says this just shows how busy many people stayed amid the pandemic for the greater good of ag."Just to see what they are coming up with, the problems they are solving, how they are making ag and everything better is really impressive," she said. "To see technology in ag advancing is amazing."