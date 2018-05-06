Wrong way driver dies in crash on Highway 41, woman taken to CRMC with serious injuries

CHP has SB lanes of hwy 41 shut down for fatal ax investigation. Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies rerouting people at Jefferson Ave. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BFOe267buo — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 6, 2018

Southbound lanes of Highway 41 are back open after a wrong way driver died in a head-on collision.A woman involved in the accident was taken with serious injuries to Community Regional Medical Center.It is unknown how severe her injuries are but the Honda CR-V she was driving was in bad shape.Responding officers say she was taken immediately to the hospital.It happened at around 8:30 p.m. this evening. CHP investigators say a Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way in southbound lanes.He was killed instantly when his car slammed into a Honda CR-V head on.Southbound lanes of Highway 41 were shut down for several hours as CHP conducted their investigation.Though it is too early on in the investigation to determine a cause, investigators did find empty cans of bud light in the car so they are not ruling out DUI.This is an ongoing investigation. We do not know the cause of the crash. However, CHP officers are warning the dangers of drunk driving as this is one of their busiest weekends.