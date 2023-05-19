Flooding in Yosemite National Park impacting tourism

Flooding is almost certain in just days at Yosemite National Park.

On Thursday, the Merced River was brushing against the bottom of the Swinging Bridge as water levels reach 10 feet.

Visitors stopped in awe at how high the water has risen.

"We were here a couple of months ago and it was way down on the bridge and it's right up to the bridge right now," said Michael Farfan, a visitor.

"I'm pretty amazed about everything. Everything is pretty unusual here," explained Frank Rochon.

Water was already creeping across parts of Wawona Road and filling the meadow between Northside and Southside drives.

As the water continues to rise, there is a possibility that the roads will flood and have to be closed.

That typically happens when levels reach 12 and a half feet, which is expected to happen early Monday.

"Obviously there is some frustration from folks, understandably so."

For people with canceled campground reservations in the park, Visit Yosemite Madera County is getting them situated elsewhere.

"We see a lot of people trying to get reservations at campgrounds around Bass Lake and in the Sierra National Forest," said Kate Holden with Visit Yosemite Madera County.

"We have lots of great hotels in the area, we have bed and breakfasts, lodges, etc. So if you can't find a campground in Yosemite we have a lot of options that are very close to the park."

Those closures don't mean people will completely miss out on Yosemite if they've made the trip.

"Mariposa Grove will still be open, parts of the valley will still be open, so you can definitely still go in," Holden said.