List names Yosemite National Park as one of the most 'Instagrammable' national parks in nation

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new list has named Yosemite National Park as one of the most "Instagrammable" national parks in the nation.

The site "Places To Travel" came up with the list by looking at Instagram hashtag data and the size of each US park to find the one with the highest "hashtags per acre."

Yosemite National Park ranked 10th with more than 3.4 million hashtags used.

That translates to around four hashtags per acre

The site named Gateway Arch National Park in Missouri is the most Instagrammable national park.

The park is just over 90 acres but has more than 11,000 hashtags.