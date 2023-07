Yosemite National Park officials need your help to find a missing hiker.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- Yosemite National Park officials need your help to find a missing hiker.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday afternoon.

Park officials say he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction at about 2 pm but hasn't been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white sneakers with a tan hat and sunglasses.

If you see him, contact Yosemite National Park dispatch.