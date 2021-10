YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Park Service is asking for the public's help tracking down a missing hiker inside Yosemite.Officials say 51-year-old Ralph Elliot went on a day hike to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook and Eagle Peak last Thursday.But after his trip, he never returned.In a social media post from Yosemite officials, they say Elliot may be in emotional distress.Anyone with any information is asked to call the National Park Service.