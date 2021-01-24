yosemite national park

Hiker who went missing at Yosemite National Park found dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The hiker who went missing at Yosemite National Park last week has been found dead.

The National Park Serice says "Alice" Yu Xie was reported missing on January 15 after she was planning to hike to the top of Yosemite Falls.

Xie was found dead at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall on Saturday, January 16.

Park officials say she was a 41-year-old who went to Yosemite from Mariposa on the YARTS bus.

The woman's cause of death has not been released.
