What to do in Central California this weekend

ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Fair is in full swing this weekend.

This year's theme is "Jam Packed Fun."

There will be a wide variety of things to do, see and taste in Tulare through Sunday.

The Kerman Harvest Festival and Parade is underway.

Saturday's procession will help get you in the mood. It starts at 10 am on Madera Avenue from A to G Street.

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at River Park with live music and festivities at River Park in north Fresno Saturday and Sunday.

The City of Fresno also hosts Fiestas Patiras Saturday in downtown, including a concert at Selland Arena.

The Crayfish Festival returns to Downtown Kingsburg Saturday

A family-friendly atmosphere will be the perfect backdrop for the delicious food that will be on display from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Listen to German music while sipping on some special brews for Saturday's Oktoberfest at Tioga Sequoia in Downtown Fresno from 2 pm to 11 pm.

Kearney Park will be the scene Saturday for the 45th annual Scottish Gathering and Games.

The entire family will be busy enjoying fun food and medieval battles from a 8 am to 5 pm thanks to the Fresno Scottish Society.

It will be a pickers paradise in Old Town Clovis.

Glorious Junk Days is this Sunday along Pollasky from 7 am until 3 pm.

You can find items not normally seen at the Vintage and Antiques Market.