FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to escape the heat in the Valley, there are new activities now open for the summer at China Peak Mountain Resort.The resort has mountain biking trails for all levels and bikes available for rent. It's also offering scenic chair rides and disc golf.Officials will begin hosting some special live music events every Friday night through the summer.Most of the activities run through the beginning of September. For more info, visit the resort's website here.