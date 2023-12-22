China Peak Ski Resort open daily for winter season

Crews are testing a new lift built this summer and hope to have it running by Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Ski Resort is open for the winter season.

Although there is some concern with the lack of snow, the owners of the resort are optimistic they will be able to open more trails soon

Clovis resident Roman Espudo frequents China Peak and feels the difference from last season.

"As you can tell from over here, this time last season, this was more covered in snow; even by like mid-November last year, all this area was covered in snow," said Espudo.

"To have a late start like this is a little bit unusual, but this tells people what happens year to year in the ski business," added Tim Cohee, president of China Peak.

Cohee says last year's snow dump was the biggest year recorded within the previous 60-plus years.

Crews at the resort are scrambling to make snow for the week after Christmas, which Cohee says is the busiest week for business.

"Almost all resorts in California are 100% on ski trails that have been made possible by machine-made snow. Not natural made snow but machine-made snow," Cohee.

Cohee is optimistic people will see more snow by next week.

Crews are also testing a new lift built this summer and hope to have it running by Tuesday.

Stores and businesses will remain open, and the resort still plans to host its New Year's Eve party with or without more snow.

Still, the lack of natural snow didn't stop families like Elena and Pat Casey.

In fact, they said it makes the visit easier.

"Our commute was easier, no long lines, no treacherous walk from the parking lot on ice," said Pat and Elena Casey, Bay Area residents.

The Bay Area couple and their two kids have traveled to China Peak for the last seven years.

For them, visiting the ski resort has become a holiday tradition.

China Peak will be open daily from 9 am to 4 pm with limited hours on Christmas Day.

