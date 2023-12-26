Hundreds enjoy white Christmas at China Peak despite unusual start to winter

Hundreds of people from the Central Valley enjoyed a white Christmas on the mountains on Monday.

Hundreds of people from the Central Valley enjoyed a white Christmas on the mountains on Monday.

Hundreds of people from the Central Valley enjoyed a white Christmas on the mountains on Monday.

Hundreds of people from the Central Valley enjoyed a white Christmas on the mountains on Monday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jill Haas, her daughter Alyssa, and a few hundred others from the Central Valley enjoyed a white Christmas on the mountains Monday.

"We woke up Christmas morning," Haas said. "Kinda laid around the house a bit. And it was nice they opened at 12:30 this morning, so we weren't in a big hurry to get up here. But a white, nice Christmas."

She was talking about China Peak. The mountain ski resort opened one of its lifts for wintertime fun from 12:30 to 4 PM.

Below the chair lift, the snowboards and skis were gliding on freshly made snow. Action News AM Live meteorologist Christine Gregory says warmer-than-average temperatures have made for an unusual start to winter.

"So far, we haven't really had a lot of rain or snow just because the way that the jet stream has been taking storm systems," Gregory said. "(It) has just really been aimed towards places like Northern California, just the northwest Pacific."

That jet stream has caused warmer temperatures. And for the crew at China Peak, Director of Operations Troy Cohee told Action News it had been a round-the-clock production to make enough snow.

They have several snow guns and water sources that cover much of the peak. Mix that water with compressed air, and Cohee said they had enough artificial snow to open for a half-day.

"We've got lots of compliments on the snow," he said. "The snow, frankly, is fantastic. We've put a lot of work and a lot of money into this system."

But as temperatures rise over the next few days, Cohee said some snow his team has worked so hard to make could melt, especially near the base area.

China Peak will remain open, though, and Gregory says there is still plenty of winter left for more snow and fun at China Peak.

"There are signs starting to now point towards we could be seeing a little bit more rain and snow, especially for the mountains where we just haven't had much," she said.

That change in the weather could come as soon as this weekend when Cohee expects up to a foot of fresh powder.

"I think in about eight (or) nine days, this place could look quite a bit different," Cohee said. "Some real snow and some good temperatures."

While the temperatures will be warmer than average over the next few days, workers at China Peak said there is one positive: The calm weather makes it the perfect time to come and learn how to ski or snowboard.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.