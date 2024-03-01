China Peak Ski Resort closes Saturday due to winter storm conditions

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Ski Resort will be closed Saturday due to an incoming winter storm.

President Tim Cohee said the closure will only be one day and plans to reopen on Sunday, March 3.

A blizzard warning is in effect for elevations starting at elevations above 5,000 until Sunday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: A blizzard warning is in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada, here's what to know

China Peak joins Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks of Central Sierra Nevada destination affected by the blizzard warning.