WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

China Peak Ski Resort closes Saturday due to winter storm conditions

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Friday, March 1, 2024
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Ski Resort will be closed Saturday due to an incoming winter storm.

President Tim Cohee said the closure will only be one day and plans to reopen on Sunday, March 3.

A blizzard warning is in effect for elevations starting at elevations above 5,000 until Sunday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: A blizzard warning is in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada, here's what to know

China Peak joins Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks of Central Sierra Nevada destination affected by the blizzard warning.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW