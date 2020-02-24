FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested two men in connection with a series of car burglaries early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Roben and Tulare just after 3:30 a.m.
Investigators found 38-year-old Robert Walker of Tulare and 35-year-old Matthew Alves of Visalia with stolen property from four vehicles.
Alves and Walker were booked on multiple counts of vehicle burglary, conspiracy, theft and other charges.
2 arrested for series of vehicle burglaries in Visalia
ROBBERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News