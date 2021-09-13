homicide

2 arrested for shooting, killing man in Visalia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 arrested for shooting, killing man in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four days later and close to 80 miles from the scene of the crime - came an arrest that could bring some closure to a South Valley homicide.

The Visalia Police Department was called to the area of West Hemlock and South Woodland in Visalia on Thursday where they found 38-year-old Dominic Harris suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced deceased at Kaweah Health Medical Center and it was at that point that our violent crimes unit took over the investigation," says Visalia Police Sgt. Mike Short.

At this point in that investigation, Sgt. Short says the motive for the shooting is unclear, and the department isn't releasing any details about what led up to the shooting itself.

They did identify a suspect - 35-year-old Derek Williams - and tracked him and his girlfriend to the city of Taft in Kern County.

Williams had a parole hold placed on him - and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Elissa Navarro, had a history too - she was facing four active warrants at the time of her arrest.

Williams was booked for homicide and conspiracy and Navarro was arrested for aiding him.

Visalia police are now trying to figure out what led to the shooting - and what made Dominic Harris the target.

Visalia police say they don't necessarily think there are more suspects at this point, but they want to investigate some other leads to be sure.

It's now a matter of finding the motive.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call the department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliadeadly shootinghomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge sets December date to re-sentence Scott Peterson
Suspicious death in Merced now being investigated as homicide
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News