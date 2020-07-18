drive by shooting

2 farm laborers injured in Fresno County drive-by shooting

The sheriff's office says that the two victims and another farm laborer were in a red Buick sedan when three young men in a white car drove up and fired at them.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting on Friday that left two farm laborers in the hospital with bullet wounds.

The shooting took place near the intersection of American and Temperance Avenues at about 3 pm.

The sheriff's office says that the two victims and another farm laborer, all men, were in a red Buick sedan, when three young men in a white car, possibly a Honda Civic, drove up and fired at them.

Two of the men in the Buick were struck by bullets. One was hit in his hand and the other was struck in his chest.

Both have been hospitalized with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

The sheriff's office says the victims told deputies they did not recognize the suspects and did not have any dispute with them. However, deputies are still looking into the possibility of it being a gang-related shooting.

Anyone with information on the investigation can call the Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresnofresno county sheriff departmentdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
21-year-old man shot multiple times by drive-by shooter in Earlimart
Man shot after suspect inside BMW opens fire at group in Fresno
Visalia police looking for suspect in drive-by shooting
Two men shot in southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UPDATE: Clovis Unified to reopen with online learning after Gov. Newsom's announcement
Central California coronavirus cases
FUSD to continue distance learning to begin 2020 school year
Gov. Newsom says CA counties on watch list must keep schools closed
Fresno shootings up 71% since April, says police chief
Local school districts await Gov. Newsom's decision on reopening of campuses
Man wanted for sexually assaulting 7-year-old multiple times in Hanford
Show More
Police chase ends in southwest Fresno hit-and-run, authorities looking for suspect
Police searching for 3 suspects who stole cash from northwest Fresno ATM
Free drive-up COVID-19 testing to be offered in southeast Fresno this weekend
Valley Air District monitoring Mineral Fire's impact on air quality
Storage shed lost after fire in Visalia, no injuries reported
More TOP STORIES News