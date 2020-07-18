2 farm laborers injured in Fresno County drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting on Friday that left two farm laborers in the hospital with bullet wounds.The shooting took place near the intersection of American and Temperance Avenues at about 3 pm.The sheriff's office says that the two victims and another farm laborer, all men, were in a red Buick sedan, when three young men in a white car, possibly a Honda Civic, drove up and fired at them.Two of the men in the Buick were struck by bullets. One was hit in his hand and the other was struck in his chest.Both have been hospitalized with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.The sheriff's office says the victims told deputies they did not recognize the suspects and did not have any dispute with them. However, deputies are still looking into the possibility of it being a gang-related shooting.Anyone with information on the investigation can call the Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.