2 men caught on camera stealing bikes from Clovis store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley business owner is asking for help to identify two men caught on video stealing bicycles from his store.

It happened on Saturday, February 8, at around 4 in the afternoon at Clovis Bicycle.

The two suspects, one wearing a red baseball cap and the other a blue cap, can be seen walking around the store.

At one point, one of the men even sat down on a bench right next to the owner who was behind the counter on a computer.

When the owner walked to the back of the store after helping a customer, the two men dashed out the front door, riding the stolen bicycles, both blue in color.

One of the stolen bikes is a Terra Trike Rover and the other is a Redline Romp.

If you have any information on the suspects or the stolen bikes you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

You can also message them privately on social media or send an anonymous tip by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovistheftcrime stoppers
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family and friends remember fire captain killed in Porterville library fire
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Neighborhood residents calling for improved safety after NW Fresno shooting
Punishment delivered for Fresno kidnapping, sex assault making national headlines
Show More
UPDATE: Fresno bomb squad says possible IED was dummy device
Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News