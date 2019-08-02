yosemite

21-year-old man dies after fall in Yosemite National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the 21-year-old who slipped and fell at the base of Bridalveil Fall has died.

He's been identified at Lucian Miu, from Romania.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured after a fall in Yosemite National Park Wednesday afternoon, according to park officials.

Rangers say the man was in the Bridalveil Fall area around 2:30 p.m. when the incident happened.

Park officials say the 21-year-old sustained serious injuries while climbing on top of wet rocks at the bottom of the fall.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
yosemite national park
