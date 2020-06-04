5 adults, 4 children displaced after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in central Fresno that left nine people displaced on Thursday morning.The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. on Millbrook and Floradora Avenues.Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story home.Officials say the fire broke out in the basement. The flames spread through the center of the house and into the attic, causing moderate damage.Five adults and four children were displaced.The cause of the fire is under investigation.