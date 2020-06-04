house fire

5 adults, 4 children displaced after house fire in central Fresno

Firefighters battled a house fire in central Fresno that left nine people displaced on Thursday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in central Fresno that left nine people displaced on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. on Millbrook and Floradora Avenues.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story home.

Officials say the fire broke out in the basement. The flames spread through the center of the house and into the attic, causing moderate damage.

Five adults and four children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfirehouse firefresnofirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
2 historic homes destroyed by fire in downtown Fresno
6 displaced after fire at east central Fresno home
Neighbor's dog alerts Fresno family of fire on backyard patio
Garage fire damages northeast Fresno home, firefighters say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 pandemic may be resulting in a busier season for firefighters
Central California coronavirus cases
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
1.87M workers seek jobless aid in 9th straight weekly decline
Valley mom heartbroken after gift to late daughter stolen from cemetery
As protests spread, so could cases of COVID-19 and West Nile Virus
2 historic homes destroyed by fire in downtown Fresno
Show More
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
WATCH LIVE: 3 charged in Arbery death face court hearing
1 arrested after man found dead in Merced County, deputies say
Army National Guard captain from Merced approached by Keke Palmer in viral video
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
More TOP STORIES News