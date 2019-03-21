FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, March 21, 2019:A 26-year-old Merced woman was hit and killed on Highway 99 in Atwater.It happened around 8:30 last night when she ran away from an officer during a traffic stop and directly into an oncoming car.The woman was pronounced dead a the scene.She had been stopped for driving erratically and suspicion of drunk driving.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to help identify a suspect in a Central Fresno stabbing.The victim was found in a back alley near Palm and Shields just before seven o'clock last night.He had suffered several stab wounds to his upper body and was last reported in critical condition.A stretch of Highway 216 is back open to drivers this morning after being closed for a flash flood warning.Mud and water covered the Highway last night between Woodlake and Lemon Cove.Today Fresno City Council members will take up a new panhandling ordinance.It looks to prevent anyone in a car from giving money or food within 200 yards of an intersection.Councilmember Steve Brandau is sponsoring the bill which calls for fines of up to $300.National Guard troops have been called in after elevated levels of benzene were detected near a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility that caught fire this week.Residents are being told to stay inside and several schools canceled classes.The fire started on Sunday and was finally put out early yesterday.