fresno

New ordinance would make passing food, money to panhandlers illegal in Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

City Council member Steve Brandau is proposing an ordinance to stop anyone in a car from handing money, or food, or whatever to anyone standing within 200 yards of an intersection.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Corners at major intersections along Blackstone Avenue are popular places for panhandlers to solicit money from passing cars.

Rick Baker is one of those who stands with a sign, hoping for a donation.

"I do this so I can eat. You know I don't drink, I don't do drugs, I do nothing I just want to eat," he said.

But Fresno City Council member Steve Brandau sees what Rick and others do as a problem.

"A lot of times you see pedestrians going out in traffic, soliciting money and food, from drivers and its time to put an end to that," he said.

Brandau is proposing an ordinance to stop anyone in a car from giving money or food to anyone standing within 200 yards of an intersection.

"It gives the driver a ticket if they pass food or any object to a person standing on the sidewalk," he said.

Brandau says his goal is safety to keep the panhandlers from getting hit and to avoid fender benders caused by drivers who stop to give.

But Council member Esmerelda Soria told Action News by phone she does not support the ordinance.

"I believe its a bandaid approach to the bigger issue that we have... the issue of poverty, homelessness, mental health, drug addiction," she said.

Soria says the city has just received millions of dollars in state money to deal with those issues and feels once programs are rolling, there will be fewer panhandlers on the streets.

We asked drivers what they think of the proposed donation ban.

"I think it will help a little bit, but it won't solve the problem," one driver said.

"Well I don't know, kind of takes away your right to choose," another said.

What does Rick Baker think?

"Oh, that's terrible, but I will have to go with the law, the law is the law, I can't change it," he said.

The fine for giving a panhandler anything from a car would be $75.

The anti-panhandling ordinance will be considered by the city council on Thursday. If approved it will be in effect for just one year, and then reviewed.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnopanhandlingfresnofresno city council
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO
One of Fresno's most horrific murder crimes took place 15 years ago
Fresno doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
City of Fresno works to fill potholes before next storm
Fresno looks to upgrade parking with 'smart meters'
TOP STORIES
Central High School chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
Clovis man charged with murdering wife of more than 50 years
Tariff loophole could harm South Valley olive growers
Prop 57 casts cloud over family of murdered Madera teen, killer could be released
Recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Farmersville this year
Words from the heart help sway lawmakers into taking closer look into 'Gavin's Law'
Friends speak out as police search for shooter that killed former DA's son
Show More
Fresno State offering discounted pet vaccinations, microchips
Sanger High School students learn what it takes to be a Navy SEAL
3 dead in Midwest flooding; Pence visits Omaha
'Roar and Pour:' Fresno Chaffee Zoo to host unlimited beer tasting event
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
More TOP STORIES News